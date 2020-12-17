RNG parts ways with Betty, 705, and New

Royal Never Give Up is parting ways with top laners He “705” Yu-Long, Tian “New” Zhi-Peng and bottom laner Lu “Betty” Yu-Hung, the organization announced today.

Changes were expected after RNG’s weak performance during the 2020 season. The organization finished seventh during the Spring split and ninth during the Summer Split. Betty’s performance dropped during the Summer split and as a result RNG acquired the promising rookie ADC from Dominus Esports, Chen “GALA” Wei.

Thank you New, Betty and 705 for everything you contributed during your time with RNG. We appreciate and wish you all the best of luck in the future! pic.twitter.com/RFZWOOkLsb — Royal Never Give Up (@RNGRoyal) December 17, 2020

With GALA on the roster, RNG elevated their gameplay and started winning more, however that was not enough to drastically improve their performance and standings. The top laners also didn’t look very promising, failing to fill in the shoes of the former top laner Xie “Langx” Zhen-Ying, who knew how to play around his teammates much better.

With these departures, RNG is left without a top laner on its roster and will have to look into acquiring one for the upcoming split. With so many free agents on the market, the organization could turn to either the LPL or LCK to round up the roster. They could either try to get a rookie top laner, who will be guided by the veterans on the team or aim for a proven top laner instead.

