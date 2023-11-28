Riot’s Social Impact fund has hit a huge new milestone—and it’s thanks to you all

Riot Games has been raising money for its Social Impact Fund since 2019 and as of today, Riot has raised over $50 million for projects around the world, and it’s all thanks to players supporting the Social Impact Fund campaigns in League of Legends, VALORANT, and Arcane.

If you’ve never noticed the Social Impact Fund campaigns, they’re often related to selling specific skins, bundles, and events. In one specific example, the Dawnbringer Karma skin, which was originally released in 2019 as League’s 1,000th skin, was one of Riot’s Fund campaigns. It eventually raised over $6 million. VALORANT players also helped raise $5.5 million through the Give it Back Bundle of skins. There was even an Arcane campaign where fans could nominate charities to receive donations. One of the biggest events was the Sentinels of Light event in League, which raised $5.8 million through the event bundle.

The Sentinels of Light event was one of the Fund’s campaigns. Image via Riot Games

The big boss of Riot Games, Dylan Jadeja, said he was in disbelief at how much the fund has been able to raise, adding, “We never imagined just how incredibly generous players worldwide would be in championing causes that make a real difference in their local communities.”

The Riot Social Impact Fund went live four years ago, in 2019, in a bid to aid philanthropic efforts worldwide. For the past four years, this Riot-backed fund has supported more than 450 organizations across 28 regions, which is fantastic. The nonprofit specifically focuses on issues in education, sustainability, opportunity, and citizenship. Riot achieves this through its partnership with ImpactAssets.

While the cost of champion and gun skins in Riot titles like League and VALORANT has basically always been a sticking point for players, it feels good when parts of the proceeds go to the Social Impact Fund to help support philanthropic efforts. Hopefully, we see more Social Impact Fund campaigns across all of Riot’s titles in 2024.