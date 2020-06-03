Riot’s merch store updates with new Pulsefire goodies

Think the Pulsefire skins and art look great? Now, you can turn them physical in the form of merchandise from Riot’s official store.

For the four champions granted with a sparkling new Pulsefire skin–Lucian, Fiora, Pantheon, and Ekko–their posters are now available for purchase on Riot’s official merch store.

Pulsefire veterans weren’t just left in the lurch either. Ezreal and Caitlyn have a premium, double-stitched mousepad avilable for sale, featuring their incredible skins.

Urf makes a surprise appearance here as well. The popular League April Fools’ mascot shares its name with the incredibly in-demand URF game mode, and never goes anywhere without its golden spatula.

If you like, you can own one of the manatee’s signature equipment. Like the game mode, the Chef Urf set has also returned to the merch store.

Image via Riot Games

League‘s two limited-time events, Pulsefire and Pick URF, will be available for a couple of weeks more till June 15, 1.59am CT. If you can’t get enough in-game, there’s an option for you to pick up new spoils in real life as well.