Riot’s latest ARAM changes aim to help LoL players get back in the fight faster

Ever since Riot Games made some sweeping changes to League of Legends’ casual ARAM game mode, players have been divided on their opinions toward the Howling Abyss. But in Patch 13.4, developers are making a much-needed change to death timers by reverting them back to their old Patch 12.22 state.
From new bushes, a controversial falling tower mechanic, and Hexgates, the ARAM mode plays at a much faster pace than ever before and has brought a ton of variance to what used to be the simplest way to experience the game for new players and casual gamers alike. But one of the biggest issues that players had was with death timers.
Related: League players continue to raise complaints against game’s sweeping ARAM changes in Patch 12.22
People discovered that ARAM death timers were much too long, especially for any teams that end up losing an early teamfight to a composition that is well-equipped to siege a tower. They could end up losing a tower in the opening minutes and won’t be able to push back nearly as effectively since the enemy team has the Hexgates to immediately return to their tier-one tower after they die.
By reverting the death timers and making them shorter, teams can jump back into the fray and defend their side of the map at an easier rate. The back-and-forth nature of the game mode should be restored with these timers, which is exactly what many ARAM players enjoy.
Here are all the death timer changes based on champion level in ARAM:
- Level three: 12 seconds ⇒ 10 seconds
- Level four: 16 seconds ⇒ 12 seconds
- Level five: 19 seconds ⇒ 14 seconds
- Level six: 21 seconds ⇒ 16 seconds
- Level seven: 23 seconds ⇒ 18 seconds
- Level eight: 25 seconds ⇒ 20 seconds
- Level nine: 26 seconds ⇒ 22 seconds
- Level 10: 27 seconds ⇒ 24 seconds
- Level 11: 28 seconds ⇒ 26 seconds
- Level 12: 30 seconds ⇒ 28 seconds
- Level 13:32 seconds ⇒ 30 seconds
- Level 14: 34 seconds ⇒ 32 seconds
- Level 15: 36 seconds ⇒ 34 seconds
- Level 16: 38 seconds ⇒ 36 seconds
- Level 17: 40 seconds ⇒ 38 seconds
- Level 18: 42 seconds ⇒ 40 seconds
Patch 13.4 is scheduled to drop on Thursday, Feb. 23.