Riot’s animated League series Arcane will be released in three separate acts across three weeks

Riot Games and Netflix have finally given fans a release date for the much-anticipated League of Legends animated series, Arcane. The two companies have also revealed that the show will launch in three separate acts over the course of three weeks this November.

Arcane is set to release a few hours after the end of League‘s 2021 World Championship, which will take place on Saturday, November 6. The show will be available worldwide on Netflix and on Tencent Video in China. At the premiere, the first three episodes will focus on the origins of both Jinx and Vi and their beginnings in the region of Piltover and Zaun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ps6nV4wiCE

The following two acts will launch a week apart, with the second act launching on Saturday, November 13, and the third act releasing on Saturday, November 20. Fans will also get to see familiar faces and champions like Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor since they all play their part in the delicate relationship between regions.

“Arcane is a story of duality,” Arcane co-creator Alex Yee said. “How characters become divided across two halves of a city with values and opportunities that are opposite but complementary. Each with their own merits and flaws. You may be the hero in your story, but the villain in someone else’s.”

While fans wait, however, they can enjoy the most recent trailer that was dropped today by Riot and Netflix. It’s a teaser for the nine-episode saga that should set the tone for future series set in the expansive world of Runeterra.

