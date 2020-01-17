Riot’s 2020 focus is to improve clarity and the event experience for League season 10

League of Legends design director Andrei “Meddler” van Roon’s addressed the MOBA’s direction for the 2020 season in a Dev Corner post today.

Two big focuses for the company’s 10th year are clarity, “both in and out of the game,” and improving the event experience.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Riot devs will prioritize clarity in-game and out over the course of the new year. Some areas that will be targeted with this new “clarity” focus will be “spell visual effects for new champions, ease of understanding how event passes work, ability to follow combat in TFT” and “removing unnecessary complexity from abilities/items,” according to Meddler. This company-wide 2020 mantra should improve player experience and avoid any confusion.

And with Riot rolling out a new Mecha Kingdom event earlier this week, Meddler detailed how the structure will vastly improve from previous iterations.

As senior development manager Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee explained in the Gameplay and Ranked Dev Video, a temporary game mode will be introduced with each new event. ARURF, for example, returned to the newly-renovated Rift with the Mecha Kingdom event. The grind needed to complete event missions will also be reduced, providing the same kind of flexibility that the Night and Dawn event had. Story and theme will have a “stronger presence” in events, too.

Players can jump into Mecha Kingdom missions now or check out the madness in ARURF.