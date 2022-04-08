Riot working on a ‘mid-scope’ update for Swain in League

Riot August, lead champion designer for League of Legends, has revealed that his team is working on revitalizing Swain’s kit by bringing a “mid-scope” update to the champion.

“Mid-scope” updates are not complete reworks but rather slight adjustments to champion’s kits, which aim to improve their pick rates in the game. There have been several updates like this in the past, including to Xin Zhao, Sona, and Lucian.

Along with Olaf and Taliyah, we're also working on a mid-scope update for Swain! @TheTruexy is the designer working on him. Will have more to share in future. https://t.co/X8OxDHoTsD pic.twitter.com/o5KwlBNeRQ — August (@RiotAugust) April 7, 2022

This news comes just a week after August stated that the developer team is working on mid-scope updates for Olaf and Taliyah. He said that these types of changes are “ideally something the players of those champs can be excited about.” In the case of Swain, Riot TheTruexy is the main developer working on the “mid-scope” update for the champions/ The developers underline that they will have more details to share in the future.

Similar to the announced Taliyah and Olaf changes, it remains to be seen when exactly Swain will get his adjustments. But, since the goal of the mid-scope updates is to bring back champions to more regular play in solo queue, it may take some time before they hit the live servers.

Swain, who was originally designed as a mid lane champion, has shifted to the top lane over time. He’s also currently being picked in the support role but continues to be undervalued in solo queue and pro play.