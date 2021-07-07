Riot unveils Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel as League’s newest champion

"Not everything happens for a reason. Some things need to be sorted out."

Prepare to swing into action when League of Legends Patch 11.15 drops because Riot Games has revealed the newest champion coming to Summoner’s Rift: Akshan, the Rogue Sentinel.

The next champion set to join League’s growing roster of playable characters will be bringing a bunch of new abilities to help the rest of Runeterra battle the forces of Viego and the Black Mist. When the Sentinels of Light event begins, Akshan will be ready to blast away the darkness.

Armed with a Sentinel relic, Akshan swings in with a-vengeance. pic.twitter.com/85MtLVNFBA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 7, 2021

Akshan’s ability kit shows that he brings plenty of damage with a plethora of different attacks, while also being equipped with an ability that can swing him around terrain. He even has a unique ability to bring his own teammates back to life by killing the enemy that took them down via his Scoundrel mark. If he gets a takedown on someone marked as a Scoundrel, any allies killed by that specific champion will be resurrected at their own fountain.

Riot teased Akshan’s arrival through multiple means, including an online puzzle where players had to investigate a handful of League webpages to access a new poster for the Sentinel of Light event. The poster showed Akshan for the first time, although his identity wasn’t confirmed then. He was, however, named as the successor to Shadya, a Sentinel who died.

In the lore, Akshan will play an integral part in the ongoing Viego storyline, banding together with the rest of the Sentinels to fight against the undead and the coming Ruination. Outside the lore, he’ll also be getting a Cyber Pop skin in his debut.

Rise for the light with League‘s newest champion when he drops onto the live servers in Patch 11.15, which is set to go live on Wednesday, July 21, according to the official patch schedule.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.