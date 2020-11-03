Riot tweaking Seraphine to “shift her primary position” from support to mid in League Patch 10.23

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter discussed upcoming changes to Seraphine today, explaining that the champion is skewed more toward the support role than intended.

Riot hopes a few tweaks to Seraphine’s kit will make mid lane her primary position in Patch 10.23, giving her “better access to scaling damage.”

First patch is showing us that Seraphine has been skewed towards Support more than intended so we're adding adjustments to 10.23 to shift her primary position to Mid.



Support is quite good right now, so these shouldn't remove the position, just bring it to a reasonable state. pic.twitter.com/22UiHQN3ML — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 3, 2020

To make Seraphine a better solo laner, Riot is adjusting her passive, High Note (Q), and Beat Drop (E). Stage Presence’s note ratio will start off with a lower AP ratio but scale better, going from 7.5 percent to 6/7/8/9 depending on your level. The pop star’s Q will undergo similar changes, getting more base damage and higher AP ratios in the later stages of the game.

And to help Sera manage waves more efficiently, her E will do a flat 100 percent bonus damage to minions instead of scaling from 60/70/80/90/100 percent. The ability will also lose base damage, which should make Seraphine support less powerful. Those who wish to continue playing her in the bot lane can still max Beat Drop for its CC capability but will now do less damage.

The champ should now be a “reasonable” support pick, according to Scruffy. These changes won’t remove her from the bot lane meta but will make her less oppressive and offer enemy bot laners more counterplay.

League Patch 10.23 is expected to hit the live servers on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to Riot’s patch schedule.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.