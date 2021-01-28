Riot to unveil next fan-voted League VGU champion update and skin thematic next week

If you’ve been waiting for Riot Games to reveal the next League of Legends champion to get a full VGU, then you’re in luck. In the latest Ask Riot developer blog, Ryan “Reav3” Mireles confirmed that the team will be showing off the winner of the player vote next week.

Riot announced in September that it was holding yet another fan vote to decide which champion would be receiving a full VGU in 2021. But some “unexpected delays” prevented Riot from getting a start on the project.

Nice dev post about how our VGU strategy has evolved. Focusing on respecting the old mains over max popularity.



Not every champ in league should be the most popular, and building distinct identities lets every champ have longer term dedicated mains. https://t.co/gk3olocBsW — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 28, 2021

As a result, Riot finally held a poll at the start of January to decide the next champion to get a VGU after Dr. Mundo. Shyvana, Nocturne, Udyr, Quinn, and Skarner were listed as possible options.

The oldest champion on the list is Udyr, who was released in 2009. His kit is also arguably the most archaic of the five options and he’s rarely been in the meta over the past few years. Compared to the newer champion releases, Udyr does seem to be a relic of the past for League characters.

In a similar vein, Riot will be revealing the winner of the skin thematic fan vote next week as well. The player base got to choose between Monster Tamers, Crime City Nightmare, and Debonair 2.0 as the next skin line to join the ever-growing cosmetic universes in the game.

If you haven’t voted yet, you can still vote for the new champion update and skin line in the game’s client.

