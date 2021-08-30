Riot to nerf multiple pro-facing champions like Jayce, Lee Sin, Renekton, Thresh, and Varus in League Patch 11.18

Get ready, League of Legends fans. We’re finally entering World Championship season.

With the biggest tournament of the year only a month away, Riot Games outlined today the various changes that will be hitting the game for Patch 11.18. This is also only the first part of changes that are aimed for the event, according to lead game designer Jeevun “Jag” Sidhu. The second set of changes meant for Worlds will be completed in Patch 11.19. These changes are hitting multiple pro-priority champions that have risen in popularity over the past summer, which could prompt a shift in the meta at Worlds.

11.18 Patch Preview is here!



Reminder: this is effectively part 1 of our Worlds patches (11.19 will finish it off). Also, just for Worlds, we didn't limit the patch by requiring matching buffs with nerfs 1 for 1. pic.twitter.com/lexuNNK4vc — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 30, 2021

For example, Kalista and Varus are two staple AD carries who have seen plenty of action on Summoner’s Rift. Across the four major regions of North America, Europe, Korea, and China, these two powerful champions lead all bottom lane marksmen with the highest pick-ban presence percentage with 75 percent and 56 percent, respectively, according to League stats site Games of Legends. Varus has also been the fifth-most played and the seventh-most banned champion in the world, with a 51-percent win rate.

In a similar fashion, Lee Sin has quickly become the most-played champion in the world with 1,417 games played, while also boasting a 76-percent pick-ban presence globally. His flexibility as both a jungler and solo laner has allowed teams to choose him into multiple team compositions, and he has been deadly in the hands of talented players who want plenty of playmaking potential, innate tankiness through items, and a good amount of damage.

Related: Riot reveals plans to buff 23 champions in League Patch 11.18 preview

Renekton and Thresh, on the other hand, have always been comfort picks for many players in the scene. He is currently the fourth-most banned champion in the competitive scene, due to his ability to be picked blind into multiple matchups. Thresh is also a perfect pick for most team compositions, since he brings a ton of playmaking and pick potential, while still bringing plenty of utility to help disengage and save teammates from disaster. He has been the third-most banned champion in the world, but he also only has a 49-percent win rate.

With all of these champions being nerfed, we could see a handful of new champions rise into the lists of coaches before Worlds begins. Picks like Jinx, Kai’Sa, and more are being adjusted ahead of the tournament, which could cause some champs to take precedence moving forward into this month of preparation.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.