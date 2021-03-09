Riot to disable 2021 League of Legends pros accounts due to MMR issues

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter said that Riot will disable the accounts given to pros due to them having “unfair gains” compared to other climbing players.

Since season 11 started, multiple players noted that the top of the ladder was populated with accounts with a much lower number of games played compared to previous seasons. Most of these accounts were found to be Riot-given accounts to pros, which have an inflated MMR to help them reach their corresponding rating faster.

Update on the riot granted accounts that we give to pros moving to new regions:



-The accounts made in 2021 had an MMR issue giving them unfair gains (too high) compared to the rest of the ladder. We're disabling these accounts and giving fresh ones (with correct MMR) pic.twitter.com/AwcPSMarSh — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 9, 2021

The current system in place works well to avoid League pros stomping through ranked for dozens of games before they reach Master and above. However, during the offseason, Riot made multiple changes to how the ladder worked by removing promotion matches, as well as adjusting LP gains and losses to accommodate the new system.

The pro accounts created this season after Jan. 7 slipped through the latest adjustments and maintained the previous system’s LP gains and losses. Following this update, the accounts will slowly decay out of the ladder and the affected pros will be given new accounts with fixes made to the starting MMR to ensure integrity to the solo queue ladder.

If you are at around Diamond 3 MMR, it’s best to buckle up and prepare for the upcoming wave of pros who will be grinding on their new accounts to reach the top of the ladder once again.

