League devs to lower tower damage in Patch 12.11, hit multiple items with nerfs in massive update

If you’ve found yourself frequently hitting a grey screen during tower dives in League of Legends, then you’ll be happy to know that Riot Games is planning to nerf tower damage in the game’s next update, along with multiple reductions to other systems in the game.

Patch 12.11 is a real doozy across the board, with 30 champions being adjusted and 38 different systems being changed. The recent durability patch that hit live servers a couple of weeks ago has forced the player base to change their playstyles, with extended teamfights becoming more prevalent and burst kills becoming less of a common factor.

The changes released by Riot’s associate game designer Tim “Truexy” Jiang will impact outer tower damage; it will be reduced at every level, with stronger nerfs being applied the longer the turret has been alive in the game.

Last patch, tower damage was increased to compensate for the increase in resistances for every champion. Many players struggled to adjust during the first few days of the patch, especially during tower dives, since they ended up taking a lot more damage than anticipated from the structures. With enough time, people will learn to play around the new system, but this nerf should help speed up the process a bit.

Along with tower reductions, multiple ability power based items like Everfrost, Liandry’s Anguish, and Riftmaker are getting nerfs next patch. Popular attack damage items like Umbral Glaive and Maw of Malmortius are also getting some small changes. Death’s Dance is getting a 20 percent reduction to its bonus AD and Kraken Slayer is getting its bonus true damage reduced.

Lastly, ranged Lethal Tempo users will be sad to know that the rune’s bonus attack speed per stack is dropping by two percent at every level. Melee users of the rune have not been affected, though.

Patch 12.11 is set to release on Wednesday, June 8.