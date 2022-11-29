Riot to continue sweeping jungle adjustments in League Patch 12.23

As the League of Legends landscape grows into the new year, Riot Games’ developers are tirelessly working on balancing the game before players jump into the next season. In the game’s next patch, for example, the jungle is getting a collection of changes to its newest pet system.

Lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison detailed a list of adjustments headed to Summoner’s Rift last night in a preview of the upcoming Patch 12.23, including a small nerf to pet damage and bonus HP ratio. The native 20 percent damage amplification from the pet won’t work on epic monsters, while treat gold will be getting pulled back from 50 gold to 35 due to the increase in gold from jungle camps in general.

Systems seem ~right, so we're doing champ changes. Tanks are weak, barring individual outlier synergy with items, so we're buffing them (over items) to avoid poaching.



JGL changes for balance & feel



Obj Planning: pinging spawn timer won't trigger a vote & autofire disabled pic.twitter.com/tC4RmuyRKc — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) November 29, 2022

Monster camps have been changed a drastic amount during the preseason and Riot isn’t stopping just yet. Gromp, for example, will be getting an auto-attack range nerf and the large Razorback monster will be getting a significant auto-attack decrease.

This might look like another change that will affect jungle leashing, but the devs will be compensating for this by shifting the leash range center a tad from the camp’s spawn location, which should give players more room to move around without fear of the monsters losing patience and resetting. It’s a new part of the game that might take a bit of time for experienced junglers to get used to before 2023.

Lastly, objective planning is getting a small change to its system. When a player pings an objective’s spawn timer, like Baron or dragon, it won’t trigger a vote anymore. In most instances, players simply want to inform their team that an objective is spawning, rather than wanting to start a vote on taking it. Others ignore the vote because it doesn’t provide useful information, which has prompted the devs to look into better solutions moving forward.

League Patch 12.23 is expected to go live on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to the official patch schedule.