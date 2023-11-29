Riot testing much-requested LoL gameplay change to spell casts in Patch 13.24

Sometimes, it can be really easy to mess up your spells in League of Legends. In Patch 13.24, however, Riot Games might be introducing a new way to mitigate misplaced abilities with a new gameplay addition that players will appreciate.

Senior champion designer Myles “Emizery” Salholm unveiled the new addition on Reddit, saying players will be able to change a setting to choose whether they want to cast a spell at maximum range or walk to the specified cast location if they’ve cast the spell beyond their max range. This is still a work in progress, but it should be a welcome change for most players.

Gangplank might be an even bigger threat with the new changes. Image via Riot Games

League‘s new champion Hwei is great to test this option on, especially with nine different basic abilities at his disposal. He needs to be very precise with some of his spells, whether he’s launching destructive attacks from his Subject: Disaster book, locking down a group of enemies with the Subject: Torment book, or shielding his friends with the Subject: Serenity book.

For players who are more knowledgeable about Hwei’s range and spell placements, the normal cast at max range option could be useful here so that they can immediately launch an attack when they wish. But for others who need more help to place down the perfect spell, they can activate the other option for perfect spell accuracy.

This new system has garnered widespread praise from the League community since many champions have needed such an addition to become a bit easier to understand and use. Gangplank’s barrels, for example, could become a lot easier to use for less-experienced players since players can place them down with perfect accuracy at max range to avoid wandering too close to the enemy champion.

There might need to be a bit more work to be done, but this new change should be hitting the live servers on Wednesday, Dec. 6, for Patch 13.24, just in time for Hwei’s official release.