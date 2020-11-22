Riot teases potential new League of Legends skin line with mysterious crests

Riot Games dropped a colorful teaser image today for what appears to be a new League of Legends skin line.

The teaser includes an image of five elegantly designed crests, each represented by different colors. “A symbol of her royalty, a queen’s crest is as much a reward as a responsibility,” the post reads.

A symbol of her royalty, a queen's crest is as much a reward as a responsibility! 👑 pic.twitter.com/ifbNKM7kSv — League of Legends EU (@loleu) November 22, 2020

The crests included in the teaser resemble icons from the 2019 Trials event, which required players to pick one of four houses and compete to see which house could collect the most points. It’s possible an event will accompany the skin line’s release and may mirror or closely resemble last year’s event where players would choose one of the factions to represent.

In a developer update from September, Riot previewed “one more new thematic” coming in 2020 with an image of six swords. The colors of the swords align with the colors of the crests from today’s teaser with one caveat: there’s an extra sword. But since the sixth sword boasts a golden coloration, it’s safe to assume this will be a Prestige version of one of the upcoming skins.

Image via Riot Games

Based on a Riot update in July detailing Prestige skins throughout 2020, Diana is scheduled to receive a Prestige skin before the end of the year. The golden sword features a slight curve to its blade, which may further suggest this blade belongs to the Scorn of the Moon.

Related: Riot launches new line of K/DA ALL OUT merchandise

League of Legends fans will likely receive more information on this potential new skin line in the coming weeks.