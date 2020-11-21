Riot launches new line of K/DA ALL OUT merchandise

Calling all blades. Riot Games has released a new merchandise collection for League of Legends fans in celebration of K/DA’s recent EP release, ALL OUT.

The line features 11 items, including hoodies and T-shirts for each of the group’s four members. Each champion has their own color scheme and an image from ALL OUT’s promotional period featured on the apparel. Included in the collection are two additional K/DA hoodies with the EP’s tracklist and each member signature, as well as a white long-sleeve T-shirt.

ALL OUT EP

K/DA MERCHANDISE RELEASE

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 21

8:00 AM (PACIFIC STANDARD TIME)https://t.co/48o52xb1tS



SIGN UP TO GET NOTIFIED#RiotMerch #KDA #TrueDamageApparel pic.twitter.com/Hr8vu8nd4M — Riot Games Merch (@RiotGameMerch) November 19, 2020

Hoodies in the collection are priced at $65 each, while the individual member T-shirts are going for $35. The group’s white long-sleeve T-shirt is on sale for $48. Fans can purchase items from the collection in the online True Damage store.

K/DA’s debut EP ALL OUT dropped on Nov. 6 with a total of five tracks, including “THE BADDEST” and “MORE,” which Riot released in the weeks leading up to the album’s full launch. The album features a number of artists, including Aluna, Madison Beer, and four members from Korean girl group Twice.

Fans of the fictional League of Legends K-pop group can check out ALL OUT on a variety of streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

