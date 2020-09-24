Riot teases final mage and support to join League’s champion roster in 2020

Riot also hinted at the next champion to release in 2021.

We might be approaching the end of the year, but Riot Games still has plenty of things to show League of Legends fans before we jump into 2021 and beyond. In today’s Champion Roadmap, the developers teased the final two champions that will join the game’s growing roster this year.

The first champion Riot teased might seem familiar to many League players, though. The section described one of the new champions joining the game as a female character who is “Piltover and Zaun’s new rising star.”

Pssstt! Want a sneak peek at the new champs and VGUs we're cooking on?



We've got a:

🛡️ Iron-willed criminal

🌟 Rising star

💍 Possessive jungler



And Mundo's VGU goes where it pleases! Check out the newest Champion Roadmap 👇 https://t.co/zgwsO9RoqL pic.twitter.com/kwAjv93FMi — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 24, 2020

Riot also talked about how she’ll “convert you into an instant mega-fan” and that fans will want to crowd around her and cheer her on. It’s clear that this first champion is Seraphine, the aspiring singer who’s been seen on various social media platforms and who recently collaborated with League‘s own K-pop group, K/DA.

She’ll also be performing alongside K/DA at the 2020 League World Championship, where they’ll be debuting a new song off of the group’s upcoming album.

The second champion Riot teased is a bit more unknown. The new character is a heavily armored and dangerous runaway fugitive, according to this section of the roadmap.

“The criminal’s been known to mount a quick retreat when cornered, so bringing a highly-trained team is recommended,” Riot said. “If you somehow manage to detain this criminal, please bring them directly to the closest empire building marked with a black rose.”

Lastly, Riot gave a quick glimpse at the first champion that’s set to be released next year. Players will be “falling for [their] romantic new jungle skirmisher” who will be “twisting hearts and possessing minds” in 2021, according to the roadmap.