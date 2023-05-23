Riot takes home historic award with broadcast of major Worlds 2022 series

One of the greatest LoL series of all time just got even more recognition.

The excitement around competitive League of Legends is continuing to be recognized around the world, with one recent series at an international event garnering enough attention to bring Riot Games a prestigious award last night.

Riot Games has added yet another award to its ever-growing trophy case with an Emmy commemorating its coverage of the finals series between DRX and T1 at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The company has won various Emmys previously for broadcasts of its international events, as well as its animated Netflix series Arcane.

The #SportsEmmys Award for Esports Championship Coverage goes to League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final (@lolesports @riotgames). pic.twitter.com/gvVPgNRfhO — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) May 23, 2023

The series, which capped off one of the most competitive seasons internationally, not only included the return of T1 to a Worlds finals, vying for yet another trophy, but was the culmination of a Cinderella run from DRX—who had successfully fought all the way from the play-in stage after barely qualifying for the competition. After five back-and-forth games, DRX successfully toppled what many refer to as the best team in the history of competitive League, earning not only the organization its first Summoner’s Cup but many of its players as well.

Since then, the Worlds-winning DRX roster has found homes on other teams internationally following the expiration of all of their contracts. Their historic victory will remain forever present in the legacy of League, however, as skins commemorating each of the players on the roster were recently revealed and should be available for purchase in-game alongside other DRX-themed cosmetics with Patch 13.11.

The 2023 League World Championship is set to take place in South Korea from Oct. 10 to Nov. 19, culminating in a finals weekend in Seoul’s Sky Dome. As of now, no team has directly qualified for the biggest international tournament of the year, though the LPL’s JDG are expected to continue riding their momentum into the latter half of the year following a dominant victory at MSI.

