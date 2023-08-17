Riot suspends former DFM LoL coaches, fines org after harassment investigations

DetonatioN FocusMe has been seen as the premier Japanese League of Legends team since the dawn of time, having perennially represented the LJL at MSI and Worlds from 2018. The org has hit hot water recently though, with controversy leading to official investigations by Riot Games after claims of internal harassment became public.

After a month of investigation, Riot and the League Japanese League (LJL) have come forwards with their investigation results and ruling concerning DFM’s current and former staff.

Former coaches Kyohei “Ceros” Yoshida and Kazuta “Kazu” Suzuki have officially been suspended for six months, while CEO Nobuyuki “LGraN” Umezaki must complete harassment education training conducted by a third party.

A machine translation of the article found the official investigation was done in accordance with the LJL official rulebook to find the “presence or absence of harassment, broader violations, such as discrimination or assault, and measures against harassment as an organization.”

The results found two rule violations concerning harassment and unethical behavior that existed “over a substantial period of time with the intent to isolate or exclude an individual or to affect an individual’s dignity.”

As a result of the LJL investigation, former coaches Ceros and Kazu have been penalized and barred from participation in any League esports for six months.

“We confirmed there were words and actions that could be considered harassment through hearings with relevant parties and materials submitted. Prohibition of all activities related to LoL esports for six months following the announcement of this award under the Official Rules of LJL and Global Penalty Index (GPI).”

Additionally, the organization has been fined 2,000,000 yen for failure to prevent harassment within the organization, alongside the requirement to implement new and strengthen existing anti-harassment measures. DFM has followed up on this obligation by posting the new organization guidelines on their official website, which include completed investigations into all current players, streamers, and coaches in the org, and new compliance training to be done by all members within a week of the LJL’s ruling.

DFM will be cooperating with GameWith Compliance Committee, a third-party service that will conduct the harassment training for the entire org, including their CEO. Nobuyuki Umezaki must also complete obligation harassment education training carried out by a third party within four months and submit evidence to the LJL Officials.

DFM first came underneath scrutiny when starting top laner Haruki “tol2” Shibata disclosed his situation with DFM management on July 7, and how he was forced to run away from its gaming house “in fear for his life” after multiple threats and verbal abuse from head coach Kazu, and former mid laner-turned-coach Ceros.

– tol2 was threatened by Kazu, and ran away from the gaming house, in fear for his life

– He was diagnosed with adjustment disorder after Spring, but still only got harassed (only exceptions he mentioned were Yutapon and Milan helping him)

One day after tol2’s accusations, DFM followed up with official acknowledgement, and the immediate decision to fire Kazu and Ceros.

According to a machine translation of the org’s statement, DFM found that their coaching staff “made statements that could be interpreted as threats,” and further recognized the need to improve the communication and structure within the esports team.

“The situation with tol2 has not improved sufficiently, and he is mentally and physically unwell.” the statement adds, following DFM’s early exit at MSI 2023 during the Play-Ins stage. It also suggests the org will now “prepare a support system not only for the physical condition of the players but also for mental care.”

Although DFM has now committed to new mental health and anti-harassment policies following the LJL’s investigation, they have come to an agreement with tol2 to terminate his contact, releasing him from the starting roster.

In the wake of Tol2’s departure, DFM’s bot Yuta “Yutapon” Sugira has role swapped to top, bringing in substitute Ryo “Milan” Nakamoto to the main League roster as the new starting bot laner. Additionally, DFM brought back Han “ViviD” Gi-hun, a former support player from 2016 to 2018, as their new head coach for the foreseeable future.

DFM has stayed atop the LJL this season, only losing one series by forfeit, where the org requested to withdraw from the match after tol2 posted about his harassment.

DFM will be competing in the grand finals of the LJL Playoffs, facing off against Fukuoka HAWKS Gaming, who they previously beat in the upper bracket finals 3-2 quite recently. The winner of the series will be crowned champions of the LJL Summer Split, and represent the league as the sole seed at Worlds.

Fans can watch the final series on the official RiotGamesJP Twitch and LoL Esports JP Youtube streams, which is set to start on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11pm CT.

