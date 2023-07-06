DetonatioN FocusMe’s top laner accuses coach of verbal abuse, runs away from LoL team house

DetonatioN FocusMe might be one of the biggest names in the Japanese League of Legends scene, but the team has recently been placed under the microscope after one of their young players recently fled from the organization’s team house.

According to rough translations on the League subreddit and by Twitter user The JesportHub, starting top laner Haruki “tol2” Shibata revealed on social media today that he was forced to run away from DFM’s gaming house because he “felt [his] life was in danger” after allegedly being threatened by head coach Kazuta “Kazu” Suzuki.

Summary of tol2's recent tweets

– tol2 was threatened by Kazu, and ran away from the gaming house, in fear for his life

– He was diagnosed with adjustment disorder after Spring, but still only got harassed (only exceptions he mentioned were Yutapon and Milan helping him)

(1/3) — The Jesport Hub (@JesportHub) July 6, 2023

Tol2 claimed that he has been verbally abused by Kazu and the team’s former mid laner-turned-coach Kyohei “Ceros” Yoshida since the 2023 Spring Split. He also isn’t sure what kind of response he will receive once he returns to the gaming house.

The 20-year-old also claimed that he told upper management about the abuse, but was met with a fine from DFM’s CEO Nobuyuki Umezaki, along with a warning that he would be removed from the lineup if this information would get to the public.

Tol2 said that he suffered a breakdown in London during the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, when DFM were handed an early exit from the tournament. According to the young prospect, the only person who helped calm him down was substitute marksman Ryo “Milan” Nakamoto. Ultimately, he has been dealing with extreme circumstances that have led to undue stress on his mental health, even though the team is undefeated in the 2023 LJL Summer Split.

There hasn’t been an official statement from DFM, and tol2 hasn’t given another update since his last post around 7:30am CT. Dot Esports has reached out to DFM for comment.

