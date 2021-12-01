Riot: ‘Silco isn’t coming to League of Legends’

Silco, one of the main characters from Riot Games’ hit animated series Arcane, is set to join Teamfight Tactics as a playable unit next year. But Silco won’t be appearing on League of Legends’ champion roster, Riot Games has confirmed.

“Typically, we’re able to adapt League of Legends champions to Teamfight Tactics, with, well, a lot of work, but Silco isn’t coming to League of Legends, so we’ve had to build him from the ground up,” Riot said in a TFT developer update posted earlier today.

Silco, an original character designed specifically for Arcane, made his debut in the League universe earlier this year during the premiere of the Netflix series. He’ll continue to grow within the world of Runeterra next year when he becomes the first Teamfight Tactics unit to be originally sculpted and not based on a pre-existing League champion. It’s unclear what Silco will actually be capable of doing in TFT at this time, however, since Riot has not released the unit’s stats, cost, or abilities just yet.

Related: Arcane season 2 confirmed to be in production

Even though Silco won’t be joining the League roster, Riot does already have plans in place for 2022’s upcoming champions, including a “kinetic marksman who is always on the move,” according to a Champion Roadmap post from earlier this year.

Additionally, Riot hinted that other characters from outside the League roster could potentially join TFT. “And while Silco may be the first non-League unit to join TFT, there may be more outsiders joining us in the future,” Riot said. “Maybe some from outside of Runeterra entirely.”

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.