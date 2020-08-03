Riot signs 3-year deal granting Bilibili exclusive broadcasting rights in China for international events

Bilibili is now the exclusive broadcaster for Worlds, MSI, and All-Stars in China.

Riot Games and Bilibili have agreed to a massive deal surrounding the League of Legends esports ecosystem. The partnership between the two companies grants Bilibili exclusive broadcasting rights in China beginning with Worlds 2020 and through to the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili will broadcast Worlds, MSI, and the All-Star Event exclusively in China and will produce livestreamed and video-on-demand content for Chinese fans. Riot and Bilibili have agreed to work on more esports documentaries and offline events as well. Bilibili reportedly paid $113 million for the three-year deal, according to journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau.

Riot has confirmed its deal with Chinese video site Bilibili for LoL Worlds, MSI, All-Star broadcast rights in China



Bilibili reportedly paid Riot $113M over 3 yrs for just three events and one region. makes Activision Blizzard's OWL/ CDL Twitch/YouTube deals look like peanuts — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 3, 2020

“We are excited to reach this strategic partnership with Riot Games,” Bilibili COO Carly Lee said. “Throughout the past decade, we have witnessed the development of the esports industry from a niche market to a mainstream one that is now one of the most popular sports among young people in China.”

Riot China’s general manager Leo Lin also said the popular streaming platform has “built a solid foundation in esports to thrive now and in the future” and will be a great place to help League esports thrive in the country.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of League, both companies will produce an official documentary focusing on LPL teams. It’ll be available exclusively on Bilibili and will show the road that Chinese teams must take on their way to the World Championship later this year.

Riot and Bilibili will also host a series of offline esports events during Worlds 2020, allowing fans to watch the games when the tournament begins in September.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.