Riot shows off extensive list of Zeri nerfs slated for League Patch 12.4

Zeri, League of Legends’ newest champion, is about to be struck over the head with the proverbial nerf bat come Patch 12.4. Earlier today, Riot Games showcased a sizable list of nerfs coming to the Spark of Zaun when League’s next patch goes live.

The ability of Zeri’s seeing the most changes with Patch 12.4 is Burst Fire (Q), which is set to have its base damage and Ability Power damage nerfed. Additionally, the right-click feature of the ability is also seeing its damage and slow duration nerfed, while its slow amount is being increased at its maximum rank to compensate.

Hello hello!



12.4 with content is here, some spicy changes for sure.



To note, these are some quicker changes to pull down the support item top meta. I don't expect these to be the last of the changes in the space, but any larger ones need more time to validate. pic.twitter.com/mkuhtHtHVl — Phlox (@RiotPhlox) February 8, 2022

Zeri’s Ultrashock Laser (W) is also receiving a flat nerf in Patch 12.4. As opposed to having a flat 10 second cooldown at all ranks, Zeri’s laser will have a higher cooldown of 13 seconds at rank one, while having a lower cooldown of just nine seconds at its maximum rank. To round out Zeri’s nerfs in Patch 12.4, Riot is targeting her Spark Surge (E) by increasing its cooldown and reducing the amount of Attack Speed Zeri receives from Lightning Crash (R) at higher levels.

Other champions scheduled to receive nerfs in Patch 12.4 include Veigar, Nunu & Willump, Qiyana, Dr. Mundo, and Blitzcrank. Among those, Dr. Mundo is receiving the heaviest nerfs, with his Attack Damage per level being reduced from 4.2 to 3.5, and the cooldown of Maximum Dosage (R) being increased to 110 seconds at all ranks.

Champions who rely on support items while playing in solo lanes will be inadvertently nerfed in League Patch 12.4, as well. Riot intends to nerf interactions between support items and solo laners in the upcoming patch by penalizing supports for farming minions.

League Patch 12.4 is scheduled to be released on Feb. 16, according to the game’s official patch schedule.