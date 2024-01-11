Riot shares exclusive first look at revamped Arena in Berlin

The much-anticipated reveal of the renovated Riot Games Arena in Berlin has finally arrived. Formerly known as the LEC Studio, this “world-class esports facility,” as Riot describes, has undergone extensive renovations to reshape its capabilities and enhance the overall experience for players and fans alike.

Poised to become the new home for Riot Games EMEA Esports, the new Arena will not only host LEC and VCT EMEA events, but will remotely facilitate other esports competitions, as revealed by Riot in an exclusive to Dot Esports in November 2023. The public will see the arena for the first time this weekend at the kick-off of the 2024 LEC Winter Split, but today, Riot shared the first glimpse of what EMEA fans will walk into this Saturday.

New seating area of the Riot Games Arena in Berlin. Photo via Riot Games

Following renovations that began in September 2023, the Riot Games Arena now boasts cinema-style seating and an amphitheater-style crowd setup, increasing its capacity by 20 percent to accommodate 210 on-site seats.

Alberto Guerrero, head of esports EMEA at Riot Games, shared the reasoning behind the renovation, stating that Riot aimed to create a venue that “not only elevates the player experience but also immerses fans into the world of Riot Games Esports.”

The venue’s fan area has also undergone significant upgrades, including the introduction of an EMEA Esports Hall of Fame that seamlessly switches between leagues using digital technology—which will most likely replace the past LEC wall of champions.

New tunnel entering the arena in the Riot Games Arena in Berlin. Photo via Riot Games

Catering to the new fan experience is also the caster viewing area with a transparent window; the fan tunnel, which allows fans to interact with the players; a new meet and greet area; a cafe and other food stationeries; an improved fan lounge and—finally—a merch store.

Also, the areas dedicated to teams and players have been renovated and improved. Players will now benefit from six dedicated warm-up rooms, two additional ones compared to the previous LEC Studio, an all-new player lounge area, and huddle spaces for teams to use in between matches.

The behind-the-scenes action also has seen some upgrades.

Broadcast desk in the new Riot Games Arena in Berlin. Photo via Riot Games

Leveraging “cutting-edge technology” to make the venue remote broadcast ready utilizing Riot’s Remote Broadcast Center, the new Arena can now boast three dedicated broadcast booths, which can host three languages at the same time; two co-streaming booths close to the fan-seating area; 44 new cameras and over 250 new screens, 45 of which in the fan zone. A new quality control area and “flexible press room” are also part of the upgraded backstage space.

The complete build time totaled three months and involved over 150 people working on the project, but it’s now ready to welcome fans, players, and the crew working behind the scenes. Starting Jan. 13, the Riot Games Arena will open its doors to the 2024 Season and will do so with a new look.