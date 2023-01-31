Riot set to nerf 3 powerful champs while early gank power takes a hit in League Patch 13.3

The list of changes in League of Legends Patch 13.3 is here, and a few of the strongest champions are getting targeted with nerfs.

Amumu, Zac, and K’Sante are getting slammed with the nerf hammer in the upcoming update, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed on Monday night. Early jungle ganks are set to be weakened as well.

We're looking at jungle dive power and rewards for gank vs farm. There's more to do on Jungle, but we want to hit early gank power (esp for bot lane) in the short term. We're also getting 13.2 changes that couldn't make it in due to tech (overheal, multiplicative tenacity). pic.twitter.com/wVCwryLjY5 — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) January 31, 2023

“We’re looking at jungle dive power and rewards for gank vs farm. There’s more to do on Jungle, but we want to hit early gank power (esp for bot lane) in the short term,” Phroxzon said. While we don’t know the details of how exactly early ganks will be nerfed, it looks like the devs are pushing junglers to focus more on full clearing early, rather than ganking.

Two powerful junglers are also getting targeted directly with the nerf hammer. Amumu and Zac currently sit on 54.38 percent and 52.72 percent win rates in the jungle in all ranks, respectively, according to U.GG. The latter champion is also abused in other lanes. He holds the highest win rate in support, mid lane, and top lane. Zac relies significantly on Radiant Virtue, which is getting adjusted as well.

While K’Sante’s win rates in ranks lower than Challenger leave much to be desired, it’s no secret he’s one of the priority picks for professional top laners. In the 2023 LCK Spring Split so far, K’Sante has been picked the most for the top lane with 27 games, out of which he has recorded a 63 percent win rate, according to League stats site Oracle’s Elixir. His nerfs will most likely be targeted at pro players specifically.

League Patch 13.3 is expected to hit the live servers on Feb. 8.