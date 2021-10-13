Riot teams up with Secret Cinema to create an immersive Arcane experience

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Oct. 14.

Riot Games and Secret Cinema are joining forces to produce an “immersive experience” for League of Legends fans in Los Angeles this November.

On Nov. 21, the entertainment company will be hosting a “real-life narrative experience” themed to the hotly anticipated television series Arcane, which premieres Nov. 6 on Netflix.

Secret Cinema will expand upon the animated series, which is set to be released in three acts, each containing three episodes. The event will immerse players directly into the world of Arcane and will include “bespoke” backstories and missions.

The event is expected to blur the line between actors and audience as players “explore the dark and dangerous underworld—the strange, the sinister, and sometimes even the friendly.” Players will undertake missions and evade the Piltover Enforcers throughout the interactive story.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Oct. 14 at 2pm CT and will start from $70.

Max Alexander, the CEO of Secret Cinema commented on the partnership with Riot in a press release. “Secret Cinema and Riot Games have at their heart the same magic—both formats give people permission to plausibly take on a new identity,” he said. “Our partnership will build a world that the fans already know intimately, but which they can now for the first time engage and play out a storyline unique to this production.”

Arcane, based on the world of League of Legends, is anticipated to explore the balance between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underground of Zaun. Champions including Caitlyn, Jayce, Jinx, and Vi will feature in the series.