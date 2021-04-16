Riot’s gameplay design director Scruffy set to join the League MMO team as game director

After spending over eight years working on League of Legends, popular Rioter and gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has announced that he’ll be leaving the MOBA team to become the new game director of Riot Games’ upcoming League MMO.

Scruffy will be joining former League game designer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street on the new game project, even though they’re still figuring out the details of his transition between games. His replacement as gameplay design director has not been announced just yet, either.

Personal News:



I'll be joining the MMO team as the Game Director!



Excited to go on this next epic adventure with you all. pic.twitter.com/lANaSdQVdU — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) April 16, 2021

“Personally, working on League for the last 8 years has been the honor of my life,” Scruffy said. “The talented dev team and the passionate players like you have been a critical part of building and improving my favorite game. I’ve enjoyed every day of it so far and I’m looking forward to our next big adventure together.”

Scruffy has become known among the League community as one of the more engaging staff members when it comes to champion insight and details. He regularly tweets out patch previews to show off the future changes coming to the game, while also getting feedback from the general player base.

In addition, Scruffy regularly posts a developer’s blog called Quick Gameplay Thoughts for League where he gives great insight into some of the decisions that go into why certain champions get changed, why certain roles are prioritized over others, and other topics of interest.

His most recent dev blog was about the upcoming gameplay updates that the team was planning for the months ahead, including Rammus’ newest update, the addition of a new tank item, and a new enchanter item in the works.

