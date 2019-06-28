Riot SapMagic is working on Teamfight Tactics’ match history

Riot Games has revealed that it’s working on match history for its newest hit game mode, Teamfight Tactics. TFT has taken the League of Legends community by storm, but it’s still in a beta state while the team irons out all the kinks in the system.

Ed “SapMagic” Altorfer, the UX lead for TFT and the UX design manager for Riot, asked the player base for suggestions on what the team should add to the match history for the future—and he got some great proposals.

SapMagic (Ed Altorfer) on Twitter I’m starting to brainstorm and work on Match History for Teamfight Tactics-what kinds of things are you really excited to see? What do you want to be able to screenshot and share with other your friends? Get in the comments! #loldev #tft

Based on the feedback he got, SapMagic said that the goals for match history will be to highlight important moments and help players brag about their wins, help people learn what they can do better, and incentivize playing by challenging yourself with new strategies.

Additionally, he called out a few specific ideas that caught his eye, like a match timeline that would tell players when certain events occurred, endgame composition information, and possible medals or callouts on things you did or didn’t do.

Right now, playing TFT can feel a bit underwhelming due to the lack of reward for winning. This should, however, be rectified after Riot gets the basics of the system fixed so it can move on to adding more features to this already popular game mode.