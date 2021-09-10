Riot rolls out League of Legends hotfixes targeting Qiyana and Janna

The devs may have bitten off more than they can chew with Patch 11.18.

Riot has made some last-minute amendments to this week’s League of Legends patch.

The devs have shipped an emergency micropatch knuckling down on bugs surrounding Qiyana and Janna, according to lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu.

The first of the two fixes target an issue where knockbacks would break Qiyana’s “Q+E auto-aim” unintentionally. The second ensures that Janna’s W, Zephyr, will correctly “persist” on the champion for its full duration.

Two micropatches that just went out:



1) Fixed an issue where some knockbacks would break Qiyana's Q+E auto-aim unintentionally. We'll be monitoring for other issues with this change.



2) Janna's W will correctly persist on her. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 10, 2021

Sidhu addressed several other issues players have encountered since Patch 11.18 went on live on Sept. 9:

The Predator buffs are in, but the tooltip doesn’t reflect them

Dr. Mundo’s extra HP in his ultimate was “incorrectly communicated” and tool tipped as bonus health when it should actually be base health

Singed’s ultimate was meant to grant him Grievous Wounds on all damage, but the devs ended up shipping it on his Poison Trail only

Another Taliyah bug is being “actively” worked on

“I sincerely apologize for the miscommunications and bugs here,” Sidhu said in a post on social media. “This was a huge patch, and we’re sorry we let any of you down on patch day. You should be able to expect better from us, and we’ll do our best to avoid these mistakes in the future.”

Patch 11.18 is the “first of two Worlds-focused patches” that aims to “unleash competition” and “breathe new life into the meta,” according to Riot. The patch includes over 20 changes to champions, items, and runes.

The devs are “willing” to revert balance changes leading up to Worlds 2021, which is expected to take place in Iceland’s Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena from Oct. 5 to Nov. 6.

The second of the two Worlds-focused patches, Patch 11.19, will hit the live servers on Sept. 22, according to Riot’s official patch schedule.

