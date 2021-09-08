The first of two Worlds-focused patches is here.

Riot is gearing up for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship with its latest patch.

Patch 11.18 is the “first of two Worlds-focused patches” coming to the game in the next month, according to Riot. Every year, to “unleash competition” and “breathe new life into the meta,” the devs release a set of nerfs and buffs catered to pro play.

Almost everything listed below has Worlds in mind, but the devs are “willing” to revert any balance changes if absolutely necessary. All in all, 23 champions are set to receive buffs in the patch, including Fizz, Twitch, and Zed.

Worlds 2021 is expected to take place at Reykjavík, Iceland’s Laugardalshöll Indoor Sporting Arena from Oct. 5 to Nov. 6, as reported by Dot Esports on Sept. 6. A total of 22 teams from 11 regional leagues will compete at the end-of-year tournament.

Here’s the full list of updates for League’s Patch 11.18.

Champions

Aphelios

Base attack damage: 57 to 55

Ashe

W – Volley

Cooldown: 14/11.5/9/6.5/4 seconds to 18/14.5/11/7.5/4 seconds

Camille

Passive – Adaptive Defenses

Cooldown: 16/13/10 seconds (at levels 1/7/13) to 20/15/10 seconds (at levels 1/7/13)

Draven

Passive – League of Draven

[Update] Draven’s Adoration stack count updates will now be displayed in All chat, not just Team chat

R – Whirling Death

[New] If Whirling Death drops an enemy’s health to or below Draven’s current Adoration stacks, it executes them

Dr. Mundo

R – Maximum Dosage

[Update] Emiggenate: On cast, immediately, heals 20 percent of missing HP to grants 15/20/25 percent of missing HP as bonus HP for 10 seconds

[Update] Healimify: Heals 20/45/70 percent to 20/40/60 percent of max HP over 10 seconds

Fizz

Passive – Nimble Fighter

Damage reduction vs. basic attacks: four (+one percent ability power) to eight (+two percent ability power), damage reduction vs. other sources unchanged

W – Seastone Trident

On-hit damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+35 percent ability power) to 20/25/30/35/40 (+35 percent ability power)

R – Chum the Waters

Guppy damage: 150/250/350 (+80 percent ability power) to 150/225/300 (+70 percent ability power)

Chomper damage: 225/325/425 (+100 percent ability power) to 200/275/350 (+85 percent ability power)

Gigalodon damage: 300/400/500 (+120 percent ability power) to 250/325/400 (+100 percent ability power)

Gangplank

Health: 540 to 570

Health growth: 82 to 90

Jayce

Passive – Hextech Capacitor

Bonus move speed and ghost duration: 1.25 seconds to 0.75 seconds

Jinx

Q – Switcheroo!

Fishbones mana cost: 20 to 16/17/18/19/20

Kai’Sa

E – Supercharge

Cooldown: 16/15/15/13/12 seconds to 16/14.5/13/11.5/10 seconds

Kalista

R – Fate’s Call

Knockup duration: 1.5/1.75/2 seconds to 1/1.5/2 seconds

Karma

Base armor: 26 to 28

E – Inspire

Base shield: 80/125/170/215/260 to 90/135/180/225/270

Kog’Maw

E – Void Ooze

Damage: 75/120/165/210/255 (+50 percent ability power) to 75/120/165/210/255 (+70 percent ability power)

Lee Sin

Base attack damage: 70 to 68

Lillia

Base health regen: 1.5 to 0.5

Health regen growth: 0.75 to 0.55

Passive – Dream-Laden Bough

Healing against large monsters: 18 to 94 (based on level) to 27 to 104 (based on level)

Q – Blooming Blows

Passive stack duration: 5.5 seconds to 6.5 seconds

E – Swirlseed

Cooldown: 18 seconds to 16 seconds

Miss Fortune

R – Bullet Time

Total waves: 12/14/16 to 14/16/18

Morgana

E – Black Shield

Cooldown: 26/24/22/20/18 seconds to 24/22/20/18/16 seconds

Qiyana

Base attack speed: 0.625 to 0.688

Health regen: 1.8 to 1.5

Q – Edge of Ixtal / Elemental Wrath

[New] Now does 25 percent bonus damage against monsters

[Update] If Qiyana’s target begins a dash or teleport during her E+Q buffer, Q will aim at their last position before dashing/teleporting

[Update] If Qiyana has an E+Q buffered but does not have vision of her target when the cast completes, Q will aim the last position she could see her target in

E – Audacity

Base damage: 60/90/120/150/180 to 50/80/110/140/170

Renekton

W – Ruthless Predator

Empowered stun duration: 1.5 seconds to one second

[Update] Empowered self-lockout duration: 0.75 seconds to 0.52 seconds (matches normal W)

Rumble

Passive – Junkyard Titan

Overheated attack speed: 50 percent to 20 to 80 percent (based on level)

W – Scrap Shield

Cooldown: 7/6.75/6.5/6.25/6 seconds to six seconds

Singed

R – Insanity Potion

[New] Singed now applies Grievous Wounds on targets upon dealing any damage during Insanity Potion’s duration

Soraka

R – Wish

[New] Clears Grievous Wounds on allies before applying the heal

Taliyah

Q – Threaded Volley

[New] Casting Threaded Volley on Worked Ground now refunds 50 percent of the spell’s cooldown

Worked ground radius: 450 to 300

Worked ground duration: 45 seconds to 25 seconds

Talon

Q – Noxian Diplomacy

Base Damage: 65/90/115/140/165 to 65/85/105/125/145

W – Rake

[New] Now deals 50 percent bonus damage against monsters

Thresh

Movement speed: 335 to 330

E – Flay

Maximum passive bonus magic damage: 100/125/150/175/200 percent attack damage + 1 per soul to 80/110/140/170/200 percent attack damage + 1.5 per soul

Trundle

E – Pillar of Ice

Slow: 32/39/46/53/60 percent to 30/34/38/42/46 percent

Twitch

R – Spray and Pray

Bonus attack damage: 30/45/60 to 40/55/70

Urgot

Q – Corrosive Charge

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8 seconds

Mana cost: 80 to 70

Varus

Attack damage: 61 to 59

Passive – Living Vengeance

Bonus attack speed on non-champion kills: 20 percent to 10/15/20 percent at levels 1/7/13

Yone

W – Spirit Cleave

Shielding per champion hit after the first: 25 percent of base to 50 percent of base

Yuumi

Passive – Bop ‘n’ Block

Cooldown: 18 to six seconds (based on level) to 14 to six seconds (based on level)

Zed

Passive – Contempt for the Weak

[New] Now deals 100 percent bonus damage against monsters (still capped at 300 against epic monsters)

Zoe

E – Sleepy Trouble Bubble

Cooldown: 20/18.5/17/15.5/14 seconds to 16/15/14/13/12 seconds

Items

Ravenous Hydra

[Rem] Ravenous Hydra’s cleave no longer activates on turrets

Titanic Hydra

[Rem] Titanic Hydra’s cleave no longer activates on turrets

Umbral Glaive

Cost: 2600 to 2400

Lethality: 12 to 10

Runes

Predator

Move speed ramp-up time: 1.5 seconds to one second

Maximum move speed: 45 percent to 60 percent

Void Clash

The second weekend of the Void-themed Clash will take place on Sept. 18 and 19. Team formation for the first weekend will open on Sept. 13.

Web match history

Riot deactivated the web match history site on Sept. 7.

“Very few players use our official match history site, and we’re okay with that,” Riot’s comms lead Paul Perscheid said. “Web match history is in a similar situation as Clubs was: Community sites have done amazing things with the match data provided by our APIs, far surpassing our site. So, as with Clubs, we’re going to fully hand things over to these experts.”

But in-client match history will still be available.

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

Quinn’s base voice lines have been remastered to sound clearer, cleaner, and smoother

Viego can no longer access Ornn’s passive – Living Forge to forge items while possessing him

Fixed a bug where breaking a spell shield on Akshan would interrupt his E – Heroic Swing

Fixed a bug where Akshan was unable to cancel E – Heroic Swing while being silenced

Fixed a bug where Dr. Mundo would ignore all subsequent CC from a dragon or Rift Herald after it broke his Passive – Goes Where He Pleases spell shield once

Fixed a bug Samira’s Q – Flair did not apply lifesteal when cast during E – Wild Rush

Fixed a bug where Camille’s E – Hookshot would get cancelled upon using any consumables

Fixed a bug where Shen’s Passive – Ki Barrier shield would break when hit by a basic attack while standing in W – Spirit’s Refuge’s zone

Fixed a bug where buffing an ally with Sona’s Melody aura from Q – Hymn of Valor did not grant her a Mana Charge stack on Tear of the Goddess

Fixed a bug where Sona’s Q – Hymn of Valor would incorrectly grant a stack of Accelerando even if negated by a spell shield

Updated Singed’s W – Mega Adhesive tooltip to include its slow percentage

Fixed Lucian’s R – The Culling tooltip so that it no longer states dealing bonus damage to monsters

Updated Ekko’s Passive – Z-Drive Resonance tooltip to include the additional damage dealt against jungle monsters

Updated Soraka’s E – Equinox tooltip to state that it deals damage to enemy champions only

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Yorick

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Mordekaiser

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Olaf

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Karthus

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Kayle

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Sona

Dissonance of Pentakill Viego

Hextech Tristana

Chromas

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Yorick

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Mordekaiser

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Olaf

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Karthus

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Kayle

Pentakill III: Lost Chapter Sona

Dissonance of Pentakill Viego

