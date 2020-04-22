Riot rewarding League Galaxies Pass owners with extra Event Tokens after “widespread service issues”

It seems like Riot Games is giving League of Legends Galaxies Pass owners a little gift to ease the pain caused by recent server issues.

League design lead on events Justin “Xenogenic” Hanson informed players of the good news in today’s blog post. To make up for the “widespread service issues” that ran rampant during the event, Riot is rewarding Galaxies Pass owners with 175 tokens in EUW, 150 for BR and NA, and 120 for other regions.

Image via Riot Games

“These numbers are based on the amount of tokens you would’ve been able to earn during the time most of you were unable to log in or queue up, with some regions affected more than others,” Xenogenic said.

To earn your extra Event Tokens, all pass owners have to do is play one game. The mission will activate “later this week” and expire on May 11.

Pass owners already received an extra Weekly Wins mission yesterday that awarded players 140 tokens for playing one game. This offer was doled out because of a mishap in which the pass didn’t yield as many tokens as previous passes.

Pass owners who participated in the most recent Clash tournaments weren’t granted tokens for matches played, either. In response, Riot handed out 10 tokens per Clash win and five tokens per Clash loss based on their record from the last competition.