Riot reveals visual update to Syndra coming in League Patch 11.21

Riot Games has revealed the next champion in line to receive a visual update in League of Legends: Syndra.

Syndra’s base skin, as well as her Justicar skin, will be receiving a “complete overhaul,” according to Riot. Spell effects for all of her basic abilities and auto-attacks will be visually upgraded, with Dark Sphere in particular set to receive sweeping visual changes.

Coming to PBE soon: Syndra VFX update!



r/LeaguePBE feedback thread: https://t.co/NXe407VG40 pic.twitter.com/SPFhKpT2AX — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) October 4, 2021

Many of Syndra’s skins will also be receiving visual upgrades when the update goes live. Syndra’s Snow Day skin will be receiving “pretty big changes,” according to Riot. Atlantean Syndra, Pool Party Syndra, and Star Guardian Syndra will be receiving “minimal changes,” while the champion’s newer skins from the Withered Rose and Bewitching skin lines, won’t undergo any changes at all.

“Similar to the previous VFX updates we’ve made in the past (Ziggs, Zilean, Malzahar, etc), we’re working on updates to the Visual Effects of champions whose spell effects are in need of some love,” Riot said in an announcement earlier today. “Our aim is to get their VFXs to current League standards and improve gameplay clarity. This time, it’s Syndra’s turn, for 11.21’s PBE Patch.”

When Syndra’s visual update goes live later this year, the champion will go down as the seventh to receive an overhaul in 2021. Earlier this year, Hecarim, Rammus, Kog’Maw, Dr. Mundo, Lucian, and Zilean were all given visual updates.

Riot has announced that the changes to Syndra will go live on the League PBE sometime in the near future. With the champion’s visual update currently slated for Patch 11.21, players can expect the changes to go live in-game on Oct. 20, according to the game’s official patch schedule.