Riot reveals new release date for League of Legends’ upcoming Patch 13.3

Last month, Riot Games suffered a cyberattack that compromised the company’s development environment, leaving developers scrambling and various users looking for answers.

The social engineering attack was successful in stealing a plethora of source code for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics, along with the code for a legacy anti-cheat system. This breach caused the delay of several releases for both titles, but a month later, Riot’s release schedule is slowly returning back to normal.

Get ready for an out-of-this-world patch, it’s 13.3!

⭐Aurelion Sol Champion Gameplay Update

🦊Ahri Visual Gameplay Update for 100% fulffier tails

🦸Melee support quality of life buffs



➡️ https://t.co/XmSl9HZPdN pic.twitter.com/bZY3vuO9xB — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) February 7, 2023

“We’re working to bounce back from the Social Engineering attack, but unfortunately Patch 13.3 will be delayed,” Lilu “Riru” Cabreros said in the patch notes. “We apologize for the inconvenience and want to thank you once again for your patience as we work through these unprecedented circumstances.”

Riot has confirmed that this upcoming patch will be dropping to live servers a day later than originally planned, going out on Thursday, Feb. 9 for all servers except SEA, which will be dropping on Friday, Feb. 10 instead.

There is a ton of new content that will be available for players to enjoy this coming update, including Aurelion Sol’s long-awaited comprehensive gameplay update and Ahri’s visual gameplay update. There are also a ton of different champions that will be getting hit with adjustments this patch, including nerfs to K’Sante, Kassadin, and mid lane Zac.

League players will also get to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Heartthrob Caitlyn, Heartache Vi, and Heartache Amumu joining the fray as love-struck students that will be battling it out in the name of romance on the Summoner’s Rift.