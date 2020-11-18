Riot retiring League’s Prestige Points for a “new model” next year, Fiora, Leona, Lulu getting 2021 Prestige skins

League of Legends fans will soon be able to wave goodbye to Prestige Points.

Product manager Ken Adams updated the community on Prestige Points and skins today, outlining the schedule for the next few months. While players will be able to use the currency to buy skins up until the middle of 2021, Prestige Points will be replaced by a “new model.” And Fiora, Leona, and Lulu made the list for next year’s Prestige skins.

Image via Riot Games

“Around the middle of 2021 (pending any setbacks) we’re streamlining the rules around rare and exclusive content, which’ll include retiring Prestige Points,” Adams said. “With less than half the year to obtain points and less than half as many options to choose from compared to 2019 and 2020, we thought it’d be unfair to create a 2021 edition of Prestige Points.”

So Riot will extend the use of 2020 Prestige Points up until next summer before Prestige content will begin releasing under a different system. Not much else has been offered about the new model, so League fans will have to patiently wait for more information.

In the meantime, Prestige Edition Star Guardian Soraka and a Diana Event Prestige skin—whose thematic has yet to be announced—will release in Patches 10.24 and 10.25, respectively.

The Prestige Shop will open on Dec. 9 and close on Jan. 28, offering skins, icons, emotes, grab bags, Hextech keys, and Orange Essence. Then, 2021 Prestige skins will release in the first half of the year, including cosmetics for Fiora, Leona, Lulu, and one other undecided champ who had an impact on 2020 pro play. The Prestige Shop will open once again in late spring, giving you one last chance to spend those points before the new model is introduced.

