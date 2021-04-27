Riot releases official MSI 2021 song, ‘Starts Right Here’

This is the second promotional song ever released for MSI.

Riot Games has released the official “anthem” for this year’s League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

The song, titled “Starts Right Here,” features Kenny Mason and Foreign Air and serves as a hype generator for the upcoming tournament.

Unlike the music videos for traditional World Championship songs, this year’s MSI music video features no League-related imagery. The only trace of League in the video lies in a side-by-side piece of artwork featuring Orianna and Aphelios in the video’s thumbnail.

No information regarding this year’s Worlds song has been released at this point in time, but League esports fans can expect more clues regarding that collaboration later this year. Last year, Riot collaborated with several artists, including Jeremy McKinnon of A Day to Remember, to create “Take Over,” the official song for Worlds 2020.

It’s unknown if a song was recorded ahead of last year’s Mid-Season Invitational before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled.

To find the last song Riot released ahead of a Mid-Season Invitational, you’d have to look back to 2019 when Riot dropped “Bring Home the Glory,” which featured Sara Skinner.

This year’s Mid-Season Invitational begins on May 6 at 8am CT. All matches will be played live from Reykjavík, Iceland.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.