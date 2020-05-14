Riot releases new Pulsefire short story detailing a frantic chase between Ezreal and Lucian

As a part of the new Pulsefire skin release headed to League of Legends later today, Riot Games has dropped a new short story outlining an exciting pursuit between Ezreal and Lucian.

In this universe, Ezreal is known as a chrono-fugitive. The quick-witted explorer has leaped across multiple timelines and has caused several paradoxes in his search for interesting technology to steal. But his days as a time thief almost came to an end when he encountered Pulsefire Lucian.

The Universe has been updated with a new story



Out of Time by @michaelyichao

Lucian is a member of the Remembrancers, a group of enforcers who ensure the safety of space and time by stopping anyone who would risk making any drastic changes to timelines.

In the short story, Lucian is in hot pursuit of the Prodigal Explorer. The current Ezreal hasn’t met Lucian yet, but Lucian has already met a future version of Ezreal. As a result, Lucian knows many of Ezreal’s tricks and is able to corner the slippery champion with two quick blasts from his guns.

Unfortunately for the time enforcer, Ezreal throws out a Hail Mary pass to escape. He overloaded his arm cannon to release a massive wave of energy. In the chaos, Ezreal is able to create another portal to an unknown location to escape.

This one is a 5 parter

If you’re itching to see the rest of the story, don’t worry. Narrative writer Michael Yichao confirmed that this will be a story that spans five parts and multiple timelines to boot.

Riot has become known for its thrilling short stories and lore content over the past few years. With the Pulsefire universe, not even time and space can limit what the writing team can do.