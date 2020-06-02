Riot releases 2 new League short stories focused around Sejuani and Kai’Sa

If you were searching for more League of Legends lore, look no further. Riot Games published two new short stories today surrounding the background of both Sejuani and Kai’Sa.

We highly recommend you read the stories on the official Riot Universe page. But in case you don’t have enough time, here’s a quick summary of each one.

In Sejuani’s short story, titled “A Death Knot,” League fans get a good look at the warmother of the Winter’s Claw and how she led her warriors into battle against the forces of Demacia. Sejuani finds herself and her forces in a tough situation where their only option of attack would surely end in their deaths.

As a result, the Fury of the North ties her hair into a death knot, a symbol that said she was willing to die for her forces to succeed. Her allies are strengthened by her willingness to sacrifice herself and they begin to launch an attack. Although Sejuani isn’t sure if she’ll survive, the only important thing is that she didn’t fail her people or her oath.

Meanwhile, Kai’Sa is fighting against the Void in her own short story named “Monstrous.” During the start of the story, Kai’Sa drags along the leader of a nearby settlement so that he can see the incoming swarm of Void creatures that are closing in on the townsfolk.

She lets him escape so he can warn his people, but then she starts to battle both Voidlings and her own humanity. She constantly fights losing herself to the Void, reminding herself of the little girl she once was.

The humans didn’t flee, however. Instead, they prepared to fight while also denouncing Kai’Sa as a monster of the Void. The only way to make them run is to launch her own attack. Kai’Sa kills the leader in front of the people and begins to attack the settlement—not to harm the people, but to make them run away.

The only way to save the humans was for Kai’Sa to become the monster that they believed she was. If that’s the price, it’s one that she’ll gladly pay.