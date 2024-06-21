Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
RIP emote in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Riot promises ‘you will die’ in first mission of LoL’s new PvE mode

Try to defy the game designers.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 10:01 am

Riot Games is introducing a new PvE game mode, Swarm, to League of Legends, set in the Anima Squad universe. The highly anticipated co-op mode promises a fresh, narrative-driven experience that will have players navigate various challenges, including a deliberately tough first mission designed to teach some essential survival skills.

Recommended Videos

Riot has taken a bold approach with Swarm’s first mission, intentionally setting players up for failure. The aim is to familiarize players with the survival mechanics and the importance of building strength over time, much like in every other game in the bullet heaven genre.

Three players try to complete a run of Swarm in League of Legends
Swarm is easier to complete with the help of two or three friends. Image via Riot Games

In a first look at Swarm, Riot emphasized even experienced players will have a tough time at first since part of the survivor genre is “understanding you need to build up your strength.”

In the first mission of the narrative-driven mode, the expectation is players will likely die, and “that’s OK,” Sope May, product lead for Swarm, said while introducing the deadly initiation to the new PvE mode. This will help players learn the mechanics of Swarm, which include gaining coins to unlock “global power-ups” that can help players in future runs.

Eager League players are encouraged to embrace the challenge and dare to defy it as they continue playing the new playlist after its release in July.

By designing the first mission for failure, Riot prepares League players for the cooperative nature of Swarm: The more players in the run, the better your chances of success. As players overcome the early obstacles of the mode, they’ll gain valuable skills for future challenges, including the Completitionist End Game level—the highest one in terms of difficulty.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.
twitter linkedin