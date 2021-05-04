Riot previews Patch 11.10’s buffs to Riftmaker, Goredrinker, Abyssal Mask, and Guinsoo’s Rageblade

League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter has outlined the specific changes headed to some of the game’s items in the upcoming Patch 11.10, as well as a nerf to Phase Rush.

Riftmaker is getting some big changes to the way it outputs damage, according to Yetter. First, the item will now stack on both dealing and taking damage from enemy champions. The item is also getting its damage amplification per stack increased from two to three percent, while its maximum damage amplification has dropped from 10 to nine percent.

11.10 Preview with tentative changes:



Irelia is bumped because we think we can do better work with a bit more time, and updated jungle accessibility list is here. pic.twitter.com/n1KjRk193i — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 4, 2021

Riftmaker users used to need five seconds in combat with champions to reach their maximum damage amplification. But since each stack has been increased and the max amplification has dropped by a percentage, players will only need three seconds to ramp up to max damage.

Meanwhile, Abyssal Mask is getting an increase of 50 health, its damage amplification potency increase from 10 to 15 percent, and a damage amplification duration increase from four to five seconds. Guinsoo’s Rageblade is getting a simple buff, with its price being reduced by 200 gold.

Goredrinker is getting a few changes, too. But don’t worry, they won’t be pushing the item back into the same level of relevancy as before. The item is only getting a 50 health buff, while its AD based on missing health is getting dropped from zero to 15 percent to zero to 10 percent. Its healing power has been shifted as well, going from 25 percent AD plus eight percent of missing health to 15 percent AD plus 10 percent of missing health.

Lastly, Phase Rush’s early effectiveness is getting hit with the nerf hammer in Patch 11.10. The cooldown of the keystone has been changed from a flat 15 seconds to 30 to 10 seconds based on level. Additionally, its movement speed boost is getting reduced for the early game, going from 25 to 40 percent to 15 to 40 percent for ranged champs based on level. For melee champs, the movement speed boost is being reduced from 40 to 60 percent based on level to 30 to 60 percent.

Patch 11.10 is set to hit the live servers on Wednesday, May 12.

