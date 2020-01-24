Riot previews League Patch 10.3 changes to Akali, Yuumi, and Senna

A series of major adjustments are on their way in Patch 10.3 and they’ll likely cripple one of League of Legends’ most popular champions in pro play.

Mark “Riot Scruffy” Yetter tweeted out a list of nerfs aimed directly at Akali. Akali’s Q, Five Point Strike, will have its energy cost per level drastically increased from 100/95/90/85/90 to 140/130/120/110/100. Her W, Twilight Shroud, will no longer provide a permanent movement speed boost while cloaked within the shadows and will instead provide a 30/35/40/45/50 percent decaying movement speed buff for two seconds once the ability has been cast. Lastly, Akali’s R, Perfect Execution, is now an enemy champion targeted ability instead of a free targeted one.

Scruffy mentioned that these nerfs have come about due to the champion dominating in high skill matches and pro play, but suffering in lower elo games. He hopes that these upcoming changes will balance her out.

“If these mechanics changes make her a more counterable champion at the top levels of play, we can give her some more conventional buffs to allow her to be viable in regular play,” Scruffy said.

Other noteworthy champion adjustments were announced along with Akali’s nerfs.

Yuumi will be receiving a buff to her Q to help make League’s favorite floating cat a viable pick in the bot lane once more.

Senna’s upcoming changes will have her proficiency shift more toward the support role instead of being a markswoman. Scruffy mentioned that the balance team hopes to accomplish this by tuning soul drops for when Senna gets the minion kill vs. when her lane partner does.

Scruffy said that there will be more champion adjustments to discuss next week when Patch 10.3 is fully revealed.

