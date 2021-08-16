Riot previews changes coming to Divine Sunderer, Wit’s End in League Patch 11.17

The League of Legends gameplay development team has introduced several changes that are coming to the game in Patch 11.17. While a strong majority of the balance changes will focus on tuning adjustments to the game’s roster of champions, many of the game’s systems and items will also be receiving a series of buffs and nerfs in the patch.

The most notable item to receive nerfs in the upcoming patch will be Divine Sunderer, which has been receiving plenty of attention from players on both the solo queue ladder and the professional stage. Divine Sunderer is the most popular Mythic item available in the game in Patch 11.16, according to League stats site League of Graphs, with 10 percent of players across all games taking place in the Platinum rank and above building the item.

Patch 11.17 Preview is here!



A few systems changes, champion adjustments, and a light set of buffs/nerfs that are a bit more solo queue focused for now, since there is no pro play on this patch.



11.18/11.19 will be more pro-focused (Worlds is on 11.19). pic.twitter.com/B5oBTN2PN7 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 16, 2021

Since Divine Sunderer is a viable Mythic choice on many melee champions, in addition to a handful of ranged champions, the item’s popularity—and subsequent reasoning for a nerf—should be obvious. Players who main champions such as Ezreal, Illaoi, Riven, Jarvan IV, and Senna (among others) should expect to be affected by the nerfs to the dominant item.

Several Legendary quality items will also be nerfed in Patch 11.17, with Wit’s End and Serpent’s Fang set to see their power and viability decreased. Two other Legendary items, Hullbreaker and Youmuu’s Ghostblade, will be buffed in Patch 11.17. Hullbreaker is set to receive its second adjustment since being added to the game in Patch 11.13.

League Patch 11.17 will be released on the live servers on Aug. 25, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

