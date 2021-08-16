Riot reveals heavy nerfs coming to Viego in League Patch 11.17

The League of Legends gameplay development team has revealed the bevy of changes coming to the game in Patch 11.17. Among those changes are balance alterations to many of the roster’s champions, in addition to adjustments to a handful of League’s in-game items.

While 17 champions in total will be receiving nerfs, buffs, and adjustments in Patch 11.17, the six champions set to get nerfed are drawing conversation. Among them are mostly melee champions, including various assassins, bruisers, and tanks. Most notably, though, is a champion that’s been wreaking havoc on both solo queue and professional play as of late: Viego.

Patch 11.17 Preview is here!



A few systems changes, champion adjustments, and a light set of buffs/nerfs that are a bit more solo queue focused for now, since there is no pro play on this patch.



11.18/11.19 will be more pro-focused (Worlds is on 11.19). pic.twitter.com/B5oBTN2PN7 — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) August 16, 2021

In Patch 11.17, Viego will be receiving a nerf to his total auto-attack range, in addition to several nerfs to his ultimate ability, Heartbreaker (R), according to League gameplay designer August Browning. The ability currently slows enemy champions by 99 percent for 0.5 seconds on the live servers but will only slow them for 0.25 seconds in Patch 11.17.

These are the Viego nerfs we're currently testing for next patch.



Goals:

1. Drain power from his resets, especially when behind or building tanky.



2. Reduce the versatility of his AA pattern by hitting AA range and camo radius.



3. Shift him slightly towards crit builds. pic.twitter.com/DB5EnYJH9A — August (@RiotAugust) August 16, 2021

Additionally, the base healing that Viego receives from his passive, Sovereign Domination, is set to be reduced from eight to three percent. The healing ratios on the ability from Viego’s ability power, attack damage, and attack speed are also set to be nerfed in Patch 11.17.

Beyond Viego, other champions on the chopping block include Irelia, Graves, Leona, Zed, and Kayn. Riot has only announced planned nerfs for the Shadow Assassin (blue) version of Kayn, though.

There won’t be any professional games played on Patch 11.17, according to Riot, meaning more of the balance changes coming in the patch are focused around solo queue. The World Championship will be played on Patch 11.19 later this year.

Patch 11.17 is scheduled to hit the live League servers on Aug. 25, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

