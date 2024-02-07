Riot prepares LoL micropatch nerf for Aurelion Sol after his win rate skyrockets in Patch 14.3

After debuting in League of Legends Patch 14.3 with some sky-high success earlier today, Aurelion Sol is getting hit with a quick nerf to snuff out his shine before his new changes fly too far out of hand.

Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed today that the developers are knocking the Star Forger down a few notches in an upcoming micropatch nerf, in response to his sudden rise in win rate through the opening day of Patch 14.3. The glorious dragon has quickly become a priority pick in solo queue, boasting a 57 percent win rate due to key buffs he recently received.

Image via Riot Games

In League Patch 14.3, Aurelion Sol had his Breath of Life’s mana cost lowered by a significant amount, while also adding three more stacks of Stardust on every full burst on an enemy champion. His W, Astral Flight, also had its mana cost reduced, its cooldown reduced, and its damage amplification increased when using his Q at the same time.

As a result, the champion can now gain stacks of Stardust much more quickly than ever before, which also boosts all of his other abilities in turn. There were some minor nerfs to his Stardust stacking in other aspects of his kit, but he can easily hit his power spikes at an earlier rate and become a menace by the mid game, roaming around and dropping asteroids on his foes.

Aurelion Sol doesn’t even need to change his build, remaining efficient and deadly with the same items. For example, he only needs 75 stacks of Stardust to transform his Falling Star ultimate into The Skies Descend, which is a huge upgrade over the ultimate’s first form since it deals more damage, adds a massive knock-up, slows all enemies, and reveals them.

Riot will be applying this micronerf by the end of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and will continue to monitor his performance throughout the rest of the patch.