Category:
League of Legends

Riot prepares LoL micropatch nerf for Aurelion Sol after his win rate skyrockets in Patch 14.3

The stars are shining far too brightly for Riot's liking.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 04:11 pm
The Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol skin in League of Legends.
Image via Riot Games

After debuting in League of Legends Patch 14.3 with some sky-high success earlier today, Aurelion Sol is getting hit with a quick nerf to snuff out his shine before his new changes fly too far out of hand.

Recommended Videos

Riot Games’ lead gameplay designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed today that the developers are knocking the Star Forger down a few notches in an upcoming micropatch nerf, in response to his sudden rise in win rate through the opening day of Patch 14.3. The glorious dragon has quickly become a priority pick in solo queue, boasting a 57 percent win rate due to key buffs he recently received.

Aurelion Sol, from League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.
A true menace from the cosmos. Image via Riot Games

In League Patch 14.3, Aurelion Sol had his Breath of Life’s mana cost lowered by a significant amount, while also adding three more stacks of Stardust on every full burst on an enemy champion. His W, Astral Flight, also had its mana cost reduced, its cooldown reduced, and its damage amplification increased when using his Q at the same time.

As a result, the champion can now gain stacks of Stardust much more quickly than ever before, which also boosts all of his other abilities in turn. There were some minor nerfs to his Stardust stacking in other aspects of his kit, but he can easily hit his power spikes at an earlier rate and become a menace by the mid game, roaming around and dropping asteroids on his foes.

Aurelion Sol doesn’t even need to change his build, remaining efficient and deadly with the same items. For example, he only needs 75 stacks of Stardust to transform his Falling Star ultimate into The Skies Descend, which is a huge upgrade over the ultimate’s first form since it deals more damage, adds a massive knock-up, slows all enemies, and reveals them.

Riot will be applying this micronerf by the end of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and will continue to monitor his performance throughout the rest of the patch.

related content
Read Article Aurelion Sol’s win rate in LoL reaches record high just hours into release of Patch 14.3
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol rests above the city he closely watches, hovering a monastery on the top of a hill in the city center.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Aurelion Sol’s win rate in LoL reaches record high just hours into release of Patch 14.3
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
League of Legends champions are fighting each other in a battle.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
The Porcelain Protector Morgana skin in LoL.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Aurelion Sol’s win rate in LoL reaches record high just hours into release of Patch 14.3
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol rests above the city he closely watches, hovering a monastery on the top of a hill in the city center.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Aurelion Sol’s win rate in LoL reaches record high just hours into release of Patch 14.3
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
League of Legends champions are fighting each other in a battle.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
The Porcelain Protector Morgana skin in LoL.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.