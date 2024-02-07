Category:
League of Legends

Aurelion Sol’s win rate in LoL reaches record high just hours into release of Patch 14.3

Though it fits the time of year, this may not bode well for the next several days.
Image of Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia
|
Published: Feb 7, 2024 12:32 pm
Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol rests above the city he closely watches, hovering a monastery on the top of a hill in the city center.
Porcelain Protector is Aurelion Sol's first Legendary skin, fitting for the Year of the Dragon. Image via Riot Games

A cosmic dragon is wreaking havoc in League of Legends once more just in time for celebrations of the Year of the Dragon to ensue.

Recommended Videos

In just the first few hours of Patch 14.3 being available on live servers, Aurelion Sol jumped to a 57-percent win rate—the highest of all champions in League currently—thanks to a handful of buffs that aimed to compensate for him losing some valuable items with the new season. This has also led to a drastic increase in the Star Forger’s ban and pick rates, likely to fluctuate around their current percentages as more players experiment with the changes over the next several days.

Aurelion Sol's splash art in League of Legends
If you give Aurelion Sol time, he can single-handedly carry games. Image via Riot Games

The buffs to Aurelion Sol targeted his Q, acting as his main source of consistent damage, as well as his W, which gives him mobility that surpasses many other mid-lane champions. His Q’s mana cost was lowered significantly at all ranks, allowing players to charge the ability longer without having to worry too heavily about their mana reserves, while also giving him more stacks of Stardust when fully unleashing a burst of his Q on an enemy champion. Meanwhile, Aurelion Sol’s W can now be used more frequently with a lower mana cost and cooldown, while also granting a larger damage boost to his Q when used in tandem.

Yet it seems Riot Games is pushing players to opt for stacking Stardust through the use of Aurelion Sol’s Q rather than passively stalling large waves of minions with his E. A compensatory nerf to his E has reduced the amount of Stardust the ability grants when defeating nearly any type of enemy, though the ability itself did not have any of its damage, slow, or execute numbers altered.

As of now, the champion’s build path and rune choices remain similar to what they were, though players are likely to experiment with how these changes interact with the new options made available in season 2024.

The splash art for Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol, giving the champion a more electrifying look.
Following his rework, Aurelion Sol became a much more popular champion, though one who’s strengths rely on consistency. Image via Riot Games

Historically, Aurelion Sol’s intricacies have often pushed mid-lane players away from the champion, ultimately resulting in a complete rework that turned him into one of the highest-scaling champions in the game. Though his revolution of stars now longer circles his body, Aurelion Sol gained new power in the form of a stacking passive and near-global damaging ultimate which has created more consistent win, pick, and ban rates for a little more than a season.

While Patch 14.3 only just released to live servers, it’s expected Aurelion Sol remains powerful for the remainder of the patch’s duration should he not be subject to any hotfix nerfs—though his percentages should stabilize within the next several days. Riot also revealed yesterday that Aurelion Sol will be headlining this year’s batch of Porcelain skins to celebrate the Lunar New Year, complete with the champion’s first Legendary skin.

related content
Read Article LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
League of Legends champions are fighting each other in a battle.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
The Porcelain Protector Morgana skin in LoL.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Feb 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
League of Legends champions are fighting each other in a battle.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are convinced one champion is de-aging with each new skin
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Smolder, surrounded by yellow flame and standing on a small stone in League of Legends.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s newest ADC Smolder finds more success with unorthodox AP starter build
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 7, 2024
Read Article Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Spirit Blossom Master Yi holding a blade and rose petals.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here’s every update date on Riot’s LoL patch schedule for 2024 season
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 7, 2024
Read Article LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
The Porcelain Protector Morgana skin in LoL.
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL’s Porcelain skin line welcomes 6 new champions, including Miss Fortune, Morgana, and Aurelion Sol
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 6, 2024
Read Article Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Divine Heavenscale Lee Sin powers up with glowing magic around him
Category:
League of Legends
League of Legends
Here are the LoL Patch 14.3 patch notes
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre and others Feb 6, 2024

Author

Ethan Garcia
Ethan Garcia is a freelance writer for Dot Esports, having been part of the company for three years. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Magazine Journalism from Syracuse University and specializes particularly in coverage of League of Legends, various Nintendo IPs, and beyond.