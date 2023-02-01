Riot polish up Lee Sin League buffs and add more scaling options to his kit

More changes are on the way.

It turns out more Lee Sin buffs than originally expected are coming to League of Legends with Patch 13.3.

Additional changes to the Blind Monk’s E were found on the PBE servers by data miner Spideraxe. These updates will buff his E base damage to 35-150 and reduce his AD ratio on the ability from 110 to 100 percent, but it will scale with total AD from the next patch—not just bonus AD.

Lee Sin change:

– E base damage increased from35 – 115 to 35 – 150 (100 – 220 on live)

– E AD ratio reduced from 110% to 100% (100% bAD on live, total AD on PBE) pic.twitter.com/B1SxgT2LSY — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) February 1, 2023

On Tuesday, Riot Games announced the changes coming to League with Patch 13.3. Lee Sin was mentioned in the list of buffs, but the leaked changes from Spideraxe weren’t included. The devs are increasing The Blink Monk’s AD ratio on his Q, revamping his AD ratio on his E, and increasing the slow on his E as well.

These changes should bring Lee Sin back into the meta. He’s currently in a poor spot with only a 46.37 percent win rate in Platinum and above, according to League stats site U.GG. It seems like Riot is trying to make him more of a scaling jungler with the new scaling on his E, instead of focusing on Lethality and bonus AD.

The devs are also nerfing early jungle ganking in Patch 13.3. This is yet another hint they want to make Lee Sin excel in the latter stages of matches, instead of the early game, where he has typically been the strongest.

Patch 13.3 is expected to arrive in League on Feb. 8.