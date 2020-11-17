Riot plans to nerf Luden’s Tempest, Liandry’s, buff Kraken Slayer, Moonstone Renewer in League Patch 10.24

The League of Legends preseason is raging on through the month of November, and even though it might be fun, there are still some changes that need to be made to the new item system in the game. In Patch 10.24, Riot Games is making significant changes to some key Legendary and Mythic items.

Luden’s Tempest, for example, is getting a big nerf to its overall damage and movement speed boost. The item’s AP ratio will be lowered from 15 to 10 percent, while the boost is getting dropped from 30 to 15 percent.

10.24 Preview with changes

-A few additions (Amumu, Cosmic Drive, Icons)

-It's so much that we needed 2 images



Keep the feedback coming, were steadily moving closer to a stable state, pace feels pretty good so far. pic.twitter.com/RQUqfeUiXS — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) November 17, 2020

Liandry’s Anguish and Demonic Embrace have been big focuses for some players due to the amount of damage that both items deal over time. Riot will be nerfing both items next patch, though, to limit the burn that some champions are able to dish out.

For AD champions, Blade of the Ruined King is getting a bit of a nerf to its attack speed and its price. The item will cost 100 gold more than before and its attack speed will be reduced from 30 to 25 percent. Eclipse is getting a small nerf to the cooldown of the item’s unique passive, going from six to eight seconds.

There are some items that also needed buffs and Riot will be sending some love their way as well. Kraken Slayer, for example, will be getting its AD increased from 60 to 65, while also seeing an increase to its bonus true damage.

Moonstone Renewer is a support item that hasn’t been seeing much playing time. But with a significant buff to its base healing, we could see utility supports start to lean more toward it in the coming weeks.

