Riot plans to nerf Diana and Miss Fortune, buff Irelia and Sivir in League’s Patch 10.10

We’re about a week away from League of Legends‘ Patch 10.10, but fans have already gotten a glimpse at the next changes headed to the game this month.

A handful of champions are getting buffed in this patch, according to Riot’s lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter. Irelia, for example, will be buffed after her win rate plummeted to a measly 45.19 percent during Patch 10.9.

Patch Targets for 10.10 here. Should have change lists to share with you some time tomorrow.



Bot and Mid power isn't in this patch so we can take the time to do it right. pic.twitter.com/0ShywS9Jq9 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 4, 2020

Sivir, on the other hand, has a 51-percent win rate in ranks Platinum and higher but a sub-50 percent win rate in all ranks below. As a result, Riot might make some slight buffs to the Battle Mistress’ stats to help her at all ranks.

Meanwhile, Miss Fortune is getting a nerf after hovering at the fourth-highest win rate for all ADCs and the second-highest play rate of any ADC in the game. Mid lane Diana is in the same boat, having risen to the third-highest win rate of all mids, while also being the fourth-highest played champion in the role. She’ll also be getting hit with some nerfs next patch.

Lastly, Scruffy said that the planned adjustments to the bot and mid lane won’t be heading to the live servers in Patch 10.10. Instead, Riot will test more things to make sure everything is balanced enough to send live.

The specific change list should be released tomorrow.