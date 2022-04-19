Riot plans nerfs for Pyke, Soraka, Jinx, and Xayah, lines up adjustments for AP Kai’Sa and Swain for League Patch 12.8

Riot Phlox has detailed a plethora of different changes headed to a handful of popular champions on the Summoner’s Rift in the upcoming League of Legends update. Although the nerf list isn’t nearly as long as the buff list for Patch 12.8, the names featured are highly significant to both professional and solo queue play.

For the next patch, Pyke, Soraka, Jinx, and Xayah are all getting hit with nerfs. Pyke has always been a spooky champion to face off against in the bot lane, but the Bloodharbor Ripper has recently taken on a new role in the mid lane too.

He currently has a 54.4 percent win rate in the role from Platinum and above, according to League stats aggregator U.GG, which is the highest win rate in the game. His ban rate has also skyrocketed to almost 16 percent through a sample size of just over 10 thousand matches across the 12.7 update.

Soraka has also been a pain to deal with with an impressive 53.5 percent win rate at Platinum and above. She is one of the most picked champs in support since her superior healing can cause extended teamfights to become a nightmare.

Looking towards pro play, Jinx is also getting nerfed next patch. She has been a mainstay for AD carry superstars across the entire 2022 Spring Split, as well as players in solo queue environments. The Loose Cannon has been the most played champion across the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LPL—according to Games of Legends, Jinx has 561 games played and an 81 percent pick-ban percentage, with a strong 54 percent win rate.

Xayah hasn’t seen nearly as much playing time as Jinx, but she’s still a strong choice if the meta marksmen are off the board through picks and bans. She’s also the fourth most-played ADC in solo queue play through Patch 12.7, according to U.GG.

Finally, players will be getting some adjustments to the new AP Kai’Sa build that has crept up in popularity over this past patch in both mid and bot lane. Additionally, Swain might be getting his long-awaited kit update, complete with a big shift of strength into his ultimate. The changes have been available on the PBE server, and will still be there if any players want to get a feel of his new power.

League Patch 12.8 is set to release on Wednesday, April 27.