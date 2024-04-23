Riot Phreak taking aim at ‘inconsistent’ LoL hitboxes in his next balance project

League of Legends game designer Phreak has made it his next mission to help correct inconsistencies surrounding each champion’s hitbox, with a first pass of adjustments coming in next week’s Patch 14.9 update.

Riot Phroxzon mentioned “consistency lover” Phreak was taking aim at hitbox issues as part of the 14.9 preview on April 22. Adjustments are set to be made to a range of champs that will make them easier to click on and select as targets for spells. “Champions will more consistently have hitboxes that feel in line with their size,” Phroxzon said, with plans to do away with “Yordle-sized” Warick and Briar as an example.

No more Yordle-sized Warwick’s on the Rift. Image via Riot Games

We’ve seen minor adjustments to League hitboxes over the years, but the majority were based around single-target projectiles or annoyingly inconsistent skill shot abilities like Graves’ Q, End of the Line, and the infamous Nautilus Q, Dredge Line.

More recently, everyone’s favorite Fiery Fledgling Smolder also had a slight fix-up as his hitbox didn’t correctly match up with his model, though it was only a minor tweak.

This time, a massive 34 League champions will have their hitboxes altered across three categories or “radii” in Patch 14.9: The champ’s actual hitbox, their clickbox, or their ability to block minions. Yuumi and K’Sante will see changes in all three categories, with most getting a pass over their clickbox; the zone around the champ’s model.

We aren’t sure yet whether every single champ in League will eventually get similar hitbox changes, but with a sizeable chunk already getting updated next week, it is hoped the consistency improvements can be extended to cover every unit in the MOBA and not just champions (though they’re arguably the most important).

We’ll likely get a full list of all champs getting a boost or reduction with tomorrow’s expanded Patch 14.9 preview before the update—which also includes changes to ranked and more nerfs for the rebuilt Skarner—lands on the Rift next week.

Riot Phreak has yet to specifically speak on the topic to expand on details.

